Backstage Update On Mercedes Mone’s AEW Status

Mercedes Mone fans will have to wait a little longer for the former WWE/NJPW wrestler to make her AEW debut.

Although Mercedes Mone is expected to join AEW in the near future, the exact date is unknown as Mone’s acting commitments must be completed before she can make her All Elite Wrestling debut.

This comes after she spoke with both AEW and WWE. The company she previously worked for was in talks with Mone about returning, but talks broke down after WWE sources claimed that they were the ones who walked away from the negotiations because they were so far apart financially.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Mone is expected to begin soon but is still doing acting work.

Meltzer went on to say, “There is talk her debut will be played up extremely big, and that announcement could be soon.”

Mone has resumed training in preparation for her official return to the ring.