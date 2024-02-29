Backstage Update On Miro’s AEW Status

Fans have long been dissatisfied with the way All Elite Wrestling uses Miro.

They had high expectations for him when he first joined AEW because it was seen as a potential boost to his career, but things did not go as planned for Miro or the fans.

Miro had only four matches in 2022 and had been absent from television for months before being reintroduced in June 2023. AEW has been criticized for performing start-and-stop pushes with Miro.

He worked only seven matches in 2023, the last of which was when he defeated Andrade to end their feud at Worlds End in December.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Miro hasn’t been to any recent AEW shows. Miro also did not attend the “Dune: Part Two” movie premiere with CJ Perry this past week.