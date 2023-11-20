Backstage Update On MJF’s Status With AEW And WWE

There was a time when AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF made a big deal out of the fact that his AEW contract was set to expire in early 2024 and that he could switch from AEW to WWE based on which company offered him the bigger bag of cash.

MJF has been quiet about his contract status in recent months, especially since going babyface.

According to Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling, several WWE sources believe MJF has quietly re-signed with AEW, with one higher-up WWE source stating that there have been “zero talks” between the two sides.

The source also believes that the notion of MJF entering “free agency imminently” is a “false narrative,” and that he has re-signed through 2027. According to one source, it was all in MJF’s head storyline-wise.

“100%,” said another WWE source. “I was told a while ago he is under a long-term deal, which is why they stopped pushing the 2024 stuff.”

This past Saturday night, MJF retained the World Heavyweight Title over Jay White at Full Gear.