Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Backstage Update On MLW’s Tubi Deal, Upcoming Debuts And PPV Return

By
Phil Johnson
-
MLW - Tubi
MLW - Tubi

MLW’s recent launch on Tubi is reportedly off to a strong start.

According to Fightful Select, those within MLW indicate that Tubi has been pleased with the promotion’s performance on the streaming platform thus far.

The agreement reportedly includes a rights fee for MLW programming as well as a revenue-sharing component involving the promotion’s content library.

MLW also remains in discussions regarding additional secondary-window distribution rights for MLW Fusion.

VEEPS currently holds those rights, but the arrangement is non-exclusive, leaving MLW free to potentially bring the weekly series to additional platforms.

There could also be some new faces arriving in the promotion shortly. MLW is reportedly expected to feature one or two debuts at its upcoming event from Center Stage in Atlanta this week.

Meanwhile, the promotion is preparing to return to traditional pay-per-view.

Sports Illustrated recently reported that MLW will hold its next pay-per-view event on November 7, marking another step in the company’s continued expansion of its distribution strategy.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved