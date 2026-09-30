Backstage Update On MLW’s Tubi Deal, Upcoming Debuts And PPV Return

MLW’s recent launch on Tubi is reportedly off to a strong start.

According to Fightful Select, those within MLW indicate that Tubi has been pleased with the promotion’s performance on the streaming platform thus far.

The agreement reportedly includes a rights fee for MLW programming as well as a revenue-sharing component involving the promotion’s content library.

MLW also remains in discussions regarding additional secondary-window distribution rights for MLW Fusion.

VEEPS currently holds those rights, but the arrangement is non-exclusive, leaving MLW free to potentially bring the weekly series to additional platforms.

There could also be some new faces arriving in the promotion shortly. MLW is reportedly expected to feature one or two debuts at its upcoming event from Center Stage in Atlanta this week.

Meanwhile, the promotion is preparing to return to traditional pay-per-view.

Sports Illustrated recently reported that MLW will hold its next pay-per-view event on November 7, marking another step in the company’s continued expansion of its distribution strategy.