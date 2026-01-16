Backstage Update On Powerhouse Hobbs After AEW Contract Ends

Powerhouse Hobbs is officially a free agent following the expiration of his contract with All Elite Wrestling.

According to Fightful Select, Hobbs’ AEW deal expired at midnight on January 15, making him immediately eligible to sign with and appear for any promotion without restriction. However, despite widespread speculation, fans should not expect to see him appear on WWE television right away.

Sean Ross Sapp reported that Hobbs was not scheduled to travel to London, England, for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which is emanating from the OVO Arena Wembley. Sources indicated that Hobbs was not slated to be backstage for the show, and while a last-minute international flight was technically possible, it ultimately did not happen.

“Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp was told that Hobbs was not scheduled to travel to Europe to the site of WWE SmackDown this week. He also wasn’t slated to be backstage today, either.”

Despite his absence from SmackDown, expectations remain strong that Hobbs will eventually sign with WWE. The report notes that WWE has had interest in the powerhouse competitor for several years, and his arrival with the company appears to be a matter of timing and creative planning rather than contractual barriers.

Before fully closing the book on AEW, Hobbs still has one final appearance scheduled. His last match for the promotion was taped in advance and will air on AEW Collision on Saturday, January 17, where he is expected to drop the Trios Championships, officially tying up loose ends with AEW.

With no non-compete clause in place, Hobbs is free to appear elsewhere immediately. However, any WWE debut is now believed to depend on creative direction rather than legality. For fans hoping for a surprise appearance in the UK, the only remote possibility would be a pre-taped vignette, though even that appears unlikely at this stage.