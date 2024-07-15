Backstage Update On Rachael Ellering’s Contract Status With AEW/ROH

According to Fightful Select, Rachael Ellering, daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, has been under contract with AEW/ROH for quite some time now despite only recently being added on the official ROH website.

Ellering has been competing on AEW TV since 2020 against stars like Penelope Ford. She was even in the Women’s Tag Team Cup tournament before making an appearance on last week’s episode of AEW Rampage, where she took on Thunder Rosa in singles action. Prior to that, Ellering has been competing on ROH TV from time to time, and she currently has 17 matches under her belt.