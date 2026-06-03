Backstage Update On Recent Lucha Underground Activity

Interest in a possible revival of Lucha Underground has surged following a series of cryptic social media posts and website updates that appeared to hint at the brand’s return.

The speculation began when the promotion’s official social media accounts became active again, while updates on the Lucha Underground website suggested that future live events could potentially be part of the brand’s plans.

Those developments immediately fueled discussion among wrestling fans, many of whom have hoped to see the cult-favorite promotion return since it ceased operations.

According to sources familiar with the situation, ownership of the Lucha Underground brand and content library currently rests with Amazon MGM Studios and Amazon.

Despite fan speculation linking WWE, AEW, or other wrestling companies to the recent activity, there is reportedly no confirmation that any major wrestling promotion is currently involved with the project.

Sources who investigated the situation indicated that MGM and Amazon remain content with retaining ownership of the promotion’s extensive content library.

The report also notes that while there have reportedly been inquiries over the years regarding the acquisition of the Lucha Underground tape library, ownership has shown little interest in selling.

That means any future use of the brand would likely come directly from its current owners rather than through a purchase by another wrestling company.

One source familiar with the situation suggested that the recent online activity may be less about launching a new wrestling promotion and more about building awareness for a new digital initiative.

According to that source, the social media teasers are believed to be connected to the planned launch of a YouTube channel featuring classic Lucha Underground content.

If true, that would allow fans to revisit the promotion’s acclaimed run while giving Amazon and MGM a new platform to monetize and preserve the library.

Originally airing from 2014 to 2018, Lucha Underground developed a passionate following thanks to its unique blend of:

Cinematic storytelling

Long-term character development

Lucha libre influences

Supernatural elements

High-impact matches

The promotion helped elevate the careers of numerous future stars, including:

Penta

Rey Fenix

Ricochet

Johnny Mundo

Brian Cage

Santos Escobar (as King Cuerno)

At the moment, there is no confirmation that a full-scale revival, television relaunch, or new live-event promotion is in the works. However, the renewed activity has successfully reignited discussion around one of wrestling’s most beloved modern brands.

For now, the strongest indication is that fans may soon have easier access to the historic Lucha Underground library, with any larger revival plans remaining speculative.

(H/T: Fightful Select)