Backstage Update On Rey Mysterio’s WWE Absence

Rey Mysterio was notably absent from this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, raising questions among fans given his consistent presence as the leader of the Latino World Order.

A new report has now provided clarification on the situation. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mysterio missed the broadcast due to a physical issue, though the setback appears to be minor.

“Rey Mysterio missed Raw this week due to a minor injury but he’ll be back quickly.”

The report indicates that the injury is not considered serious and is not expected to sideline the former World Champion for an extended period. While no specific details were given regarding the nature of the issue, the language used suggests a short-term concern rather than anything requiring surgery or a prolonged recovery.

Despite his veteran status, Mysterio has continued to perform at a high level against top-tier competition on WWE television. The expectation of a quick return implies that he could be back on Raw as soon as next week, or shortly thereafter, to resume his role on the red brand.

At this stage, there is no indication that Mysterio’s absence will impact long-term creative plans, and fans can likely expect to see the legendary luchador back in action in the near future.