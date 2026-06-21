Backstage Update On ROH’s New Tuesday Show Format

Recently, ROH has been airing special episodes on Tuesdays, and the purpose of these episodes has been clarified.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the Tuesday specials are essentially a rebranding of “AEW Dark.”

AEW Dark, which featured matches primarily featuring lower-card and enhancement talent, originally aired on YouTube from its premiere in October 2019 until April 2023. A second series, AEW Dark: Elevation, also aired from March 2021 until April 2023.

Traditionally, AEW Dark aired on Tuesdays, and a one-off episode of Dark returned in December of last year.