Backstage Update On Royal Rumble 2026 Stadium Construction In Riyadh

WWE is embarking on an unprecedented venture by holding the 2026 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event (PLE) at a brand-new stadium currently under construction in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The venue, reportedly built specifically for this event scheduled for January 31, will be in the King Abdullah Financial District.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, construction on the stadium is still ongoing and remains far from complete as the event approaches. However, there have been updates, with photos and videos circulating online showing steady progress since early January.

The report indicates that ticket demand has been exceptionally high, setting a record for the largest presale for a professional wrestling show. If the construction is completed on schedule, this new stadium will mark the official start of the road to WrestleMania 42.

For now, the project remains ambitious and unfinished, and all eyes are on whether WWE and its construction partners can meet the tight deadline.

This will be the first Royal Rumble held outside the United States and signifies an expansion of WWE’s partnership with Saudi Arabia.

All of WWE’s top stars, including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, and CM Punk, are expected to participate in the event.