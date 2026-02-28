WWE Elimination Chamber Preview For Tonight (2/28/2026): Chicago, Ill.

WWE Elimination Chamber goes down tonight from “The Windy City.”

The latest annual WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event emanates from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois this evening.

Advertised for the February 28 WWE PLE in Chi-Town:

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. AJ Lee

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Finn Balor

* Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight vs. Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. Logan Paul

* Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Asuka vs. Kiana James vs. Raquel Rodriguez

