Backstage Update On The Street Profits’ WWE Status

The Street Profits’ recent absence from WWE television has not gone unnoticed, sparking speculation about the status of one of the company’s most dynamic tag teams. A new report has now provided clarity on why Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been missing from SmackDown.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, neither member of The Street Profits is dealing with an injury. Instead, the decision to pull the team from television was a creative one.

“Neither of the Street Profits are hurt. The decision was just made to take them off TV to allow them to freshen up.”

The report suggests WWE may be planning a reset or possible repackaging for the duo before reintroducing them to the blue brand.

The Street Profits were last featured prominently on SmackDown during the summer of 2025. Their most recent major storyline saw them enjoy another reign as WWE Tag Team Champions. The team captured the titles from #DIY on the March 14, 2025 episode of SmackDown and went on to successfully defend the championships in a TLC match the following month.

Their title reign came to an end on July 11, 2025, when they were defeated by The Wyatt Sicks duo Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy.

Prior to that championship run, Ford and Dawkins underwent a notable shift in presentation. At the 2025 Royal Rumble, the team turned heel by attacking the Motor City Machine Guns, marking a major change from their longtime fan-favorite personas.

With WWE intentionally keeping The Street Profits off television to “freshen up” their act, questions now turn to how they will return. Whether they re-emerge as villains or revert back to their high-energy, crowd-pleasing roots remains to be seen—but their absence appears to be part of a longer-term creative plan rather than a cause for concern.