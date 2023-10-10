Backstage Update On The Velveteen Dream & WWE

WWE has no plans to bring back Patrick Clark, formerly known as The Velveteen Dream.

He was accused of inappropriate contact with minors in 2020 and initially issued a statement stating that he was working with authorities to resolve the situation. Following these allegations, he was only used a few times on NXT TV, with his last match coming in December 2020 against Adam Cole. He also had backstage beef with several NXT employees as a result of his behavior. He was later released in 2021.

Dream has previously been accused of filming fellow wrestlers in the bathroom without their permission, in addition to arrests, accusations of recklessness in matches, wellness violations, and other issues.

Rumors circulated on social media today that Dream had been attending therapy and making progress, in addition to visiting the Performance Center on Monday night.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select Dream has not signed with WWE, and one WWE official “stated that they have no interest in re-signing Patrick Clark/Velveteen Dream at this time, and something very shocking would have to take place for something like that to happen.”

Fightful spoke with a dozen Performance Center sources who went on the record, saying they haven’t heard of him, let alone seen him there, and would be surprised if WWE brought him back.

“The “PC” is two buildings,” one star who was at the PC on Monday clarified, adding, “Would I put it past him to just randomly show up at like 7pm during the production meeting?” “I would not,” they replied.