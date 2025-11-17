Backstage Update On Tony D’Angelo’s WWE NXT Status

WWE NXT star Tony D’Angelo last appeared on the July 29th episode of NXT TV, where he was approached by a mystery person at the end of the show.

It has since been reported that D’Angelo is not injured but requested some time off.

According to Fightful Select, D’Angelo has not been seen at the WWE Performance Center for several months. However, he did make a brief appearance backstage at the November 11th episode of NXT.

It was noted that he was not dressed to train or film any content, and his presence backstage does not necessarily indicate a return to action in the near future.

The report noted that little information had been provided about his visit, but people were happy to see him, given that he had been largely absent recently.

There is currently no information regarding when D’Angelo might return to WWE TV, but updates will be provided as they become available.

D’Angelo, who debuted during the NXT 2.0 era, is a former NXT North American Champion, a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion, and a former holder of the Heritage Cup.