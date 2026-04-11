Saturday, April 11, 2026
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Backstage Update On WWE ID Talent Getting New Names On EVOLVE

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE EVOLVE
WWE EVOLVE

In Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE, Valentina Rossi, Notorious Mimi, Airica Demia, and Fallyn Grey were introduced under their new WWE names: Gianna Capri, Sloane Jacobs, Anya Rune, and Veronica Haven, respectively.

These name changes came after they signed contracts more than a month ago.

According to Fightful Select, the four women now have their new WWE IDs, but sources indicate they can continue using their previous names while competing on the independent circuit.

Notorious Mimi, who previously performed as Sloane Jacobs during her stint with WWE in early 2022, worked under that name in NXT but was released from her contract in November of that year.

The four women competed in a match on this week’s episode of EVOLVE, which served as a qualifier for a chance to win the new WWE ID Women’s Championship, with Sloane Jacobs emerging victorious.

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