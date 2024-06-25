Backstage Update On WWE’s Return Plans For Rhea Ripley

In recent weeks, WWE Raw has focused primarily on Liv Morgan’s pursuit of Dominik Mysterio in an effort to break him away from Rhea Ripley. Before Rhea’s injury in April, the two top stars were expected to feud.

Morgan attacked her during a backstage altercation on Raw’s April 8th episode. Her recovery from the shoulder injury was expected to take at least four months, prompting her to relinquish the Women’s World Title, which Morgan later claimed over Becky Lynch. The plan is for Rhea to resume her rivalry with Morgan when she returns.

According to Dave Meltzer, Ripley is currently undergoing shoulder rehabilitation rather than surgery. It is possible that she will not return within the original timeframe.

Fightful Select reports from sources indicate that they have things in place so that Ripley can slide in and out of the program whenever she is ready. She may return in a non-wrestling capacity if necessary.

There has been internal discussion about her participation in the World Title program upon her return, which seems logical given the last time she was seen on television. According to a source, the story available when she returns will determine which programs she participates in. During her absence, many creative decisions involving Ripley were made.

It was noted that Fightful had not been informed of any active, creative plans in the works, nor had the company inquired with Ripley, but they hope she will appear on screen in some capacity before Summerslam if all goes well.