Bayley On Michael Cole: “Honestly, He’s The Greatest At What He Does”

WWE star Bayley recently appeared on an episode of the “Under The Ring” podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including how Michael Cole is the greatest at what he does and how he has consistently done this for 25 years.

Bayley said, “Honestly, he’s the greatest at what he does. He has done this for what, 25 years? I can’t even imagine, and being able to be consistent with that, he did two shows every week. I get tired doing one. I will give him all his flowers and his respect and all that stuff.”

