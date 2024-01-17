Bayley Shares Her Live Reaction To CM Punk’s Shocking Return To WWE

WWE star Bayley recently spoke with the New York Post on a number of topics including her live reaction to CM Punk’s shocking return to the company.

Bayley said, “Everybody reads online, but I was like there’s no way. This is crazy.” “Then there was like a moment where we weren’t allowed to walk a certain way [backstage]. And I was like, wait, no, it’s not gonna happen. He would have said something. She would have said something.”

“Someone has it on film somewhere, I’m watching the monitor and his music hit, I frick’n went crazy.” “I’m like, no way did they actually do this. I ran into Gorilla [position] to go say hi to him and he was so happy.”

“To have him backstage is so crazy, to see him walking around. But he has the biggest smile on his face. He looks so happy. He gives me the best hugs. He’s like, ‘This one’s from me. This one’s from April.’ It’s nice to have him there but it makes me want her around. So I’m like, ‘Hey what’s up? What are you doing? Are you gonna hang out with us?’ ‘Sorry, I’m watching [our dog] Larry.”