Bayley To Host Three-Day Women’s Wrestling Seminar In Orlando

WWE star Bayley announced on her Instagram account that she will be hosting a free, three-day women’s wrestling seminar in Orlando, Florida, from Thursday, December 4, to Saturday, December 6. It has also been stated that only experienced women wrestlers will be considered for participation.

Bayley wrote, “🔔‼️FREE 3 DAY WOMENS WRESTLING SEMINAR ‼️🔔

December 4-6

Orlando, FL

Experienced women only

Limited spots available

Contact: [email protected]

* Please provide 2-3 matches, your years of experience, where you’re from and some basic info about yourself *

I’m so grateful for everything this business has done for me, my family, and my friends. I want to give back, see more dreams come true and create more opportunities! As womens wrestling continues to thrive and grow, I know how important it is to have mentors who can help us navigate this industry. And I will have the best of the best at this seminar to do just that 💙”