The Dudley Boyz To Appear At NXT vs. TNA Showdown

WWE is set to hold the NXT vs. TNA Showdown special tonight, October 7th, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (also known as Bubba Ray Dudley) announced on his official Twitter (X) account that he and his long-time tag team partner, fellow WWE Hall of Famer D-Von, will be in attendance at tonight’s event.

He also shared a tweet from TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy, promoting the Winners Take All match for the NXT and TNA World Tag Team Championships, which will feature the Hardys against DarkState.

Ray wrote, “Devon and I will be watching. From the front row…🤓”

Bully Ray and D-Von will face the Hardys for the TNA World Tag Team Titles at Bound For Glory in a Tables Match.