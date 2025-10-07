Ronda Rousey Shares What She Learned From Her Time In WWE

Former WWE star and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey discussed various topics with AIPT Comics, including the lessons she learned from her time in WWE that influenced her first graphic novel.

Rousey said, “That’s something I learned from WWE, there isn’t always one tone to the fights. Sometimes there is comic relief and other things going on. In the choreography, I really like to mix that extreme realism of MMA, but the huge set pieces of movies, and a lot of the storytelling within the fight itself that you see in pro wrestling.”

She continued, “A lot of times in film, you’ll see, ‘Let’s take a break from the story to have this quick fight scene.’ In pro wrestling, I feel it’s the purest form of fight choreography in that you have to tell the story in the fight itself.”

Rousey added, “I really wanted to utilize that. Use the fights as a storytelling vehicle to reveal character, but also have the action in the fights to have a sense of realism that you don’t see so much in pro wrestling or movies.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)