Bayley Wants To Attend Athena’s All-Women’s Event

WWE star Bayley spoke with AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné during an Instagram Live session about various topics, including Athena’s Who Runs The World 2 all-women’s pay-per-view event, expressing her desire to attend the show.

Bayley said, “Athena is the best. For us, coming up on the indies, it’s hard to get booked on shows. If they had space, it was just for one women’s match or there weren’t enough people that wanted to book it because they didn’t think people would want to see it.”

She continued, “To have a whole dedicated show to that and put people where you want to give them a chance or your friends or people you know where fans would love to come watch, that’s really cool that she’s doing that. I want to go to the next one.”

On Moné saying she wouldn’t be at the next one:

“Good, I will be.”

On Moné saying Kris Statlander will be at the show:

“That’s why I’m going.”

