Becky Lynch Claims She And Seth Rollins Are The Greatest Couple In Wrestling History

WWE star Becky Lynch recently spoke with Down Under the Ring on a number of topics including how she and her husband, current World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins are the greatest couple in wrestling history.

Lynch said, “We’ve got to be the family full of gold, you know? We are undoubtedly the greatest wrestling couple in the history of wrestling. It would just be nice to have a little bit of extra gold to prove that.”

You can check out Lynch’s comments in the video below.



