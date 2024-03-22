Becky Lynch On Kevin Patrick’s WWE Departure: “It Was Heartbreaking, We All Loved Him”

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch appeared on “the Cheap Heat” podcast to discuss her new book, “Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl.”

Lynch stated that she and Seth Rollins began dating shortly before the pandemic. Lynch stated, “Around the Rumble [in] January 2019. When we both won the Rumble. We both won the Rumble, we should be together. That’s how it works.”

Peter Rosenberg stated that he met Kevin Egan (Kevin Patrick) for coffee on Saturday. Lynch said, “Oh, I love that man.” Rosenberg called him, “one of the sweetest men I’ve ever meet.”

Lynch agreed with Rosenberg that losing Patrick was a significant loss. She replied, “It was. It was heartbreaking, we all loved him. We loved him, I love him. He’s great. He was always working so hard. He would always find you [and say] ‘what do you want me to talk about, let me take all these notes.’ He was always asking and always trying to improve and get better and tell the best story. That goes a long way too that he cared enough to always be doing that. He was great.”

Rosenberg stated that there appeared to be a connection between the Irish talent in the company. Lynch said Kevin Patrick was like a brother to her. She also praised JD McDonagh and stated that Sheamus is one of her closest friends.

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)