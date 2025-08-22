Becky Lynch Reveals Dusty Rhodes’ Last Words To Her

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch appeared on the podcast “What Do You Wanna Talk About,” where she discussed several topics, including the last words WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes said to her.

Lynch said, “Your dad’s last words to me, do you know this? I was following him around and annoying the s**t out of him.

She continued, “I was giving him this idea. ‘I have this pitch, Dusty.’ He goes, ‘Shut up, Becky.’ That was it. Those were his last words.”

Lynch added, ”I couldn’t ask for better last words. It was perfect. He was sick of my s**t.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)