Becky Lynch Says Believes There’s More Story With Charlotte Flair To Be Told On WWE TV

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch appeared on the “Cheap Heat” podcast to discuss her new book, “Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl.”

Lynch talked about whether she feels nervous before a WrestleMania match:

“I get nervous before I go out for every match. The only time I’ve not gotten nervous, I think there was like one or two times, and it’s been some of my worst performances. I like the nerves. The nerves are good. They do something to me. They make me better.”

On addressing her fallouts with Charlotte Flair in the book and the status of their relationship today:

“I think it’s good,” Lynch said about their relationship today. “I think in writing this book, at no point I certainly did not intend to in any way be disparaging against her and I don’t think I have.”

Lynch continued, “I think I’m fair in trying to give her perspective and things because I don’t think it’s fair to completely bury somebody in a book, especially in a world that is so subjective, because they don’t have the opportunity to defend themselves. I talk about our fallouts, but I at least tried to paint it from her perspective as well as from my own.”

“Working together, yeah, it was easy because I think the undercurrent of all of it, fallouts and all, is love. You get more upset by somebody hurting you if you’ve loved them, or you do love them, then from somebody that you had no relationship with at all. That is the thing with Charlotte. We were best friends. We we’re like sisters. Then we fell out. Wrestling came between us. Then we came back together. Then there was the notorious fallout with the titles, but I think throughout all of that, if she ever needed anything, I would be there for and I think if I ever needed anything, she’d be there for me. I think that trumps all. I think life is too short to hold these animosities for too long, and I think if you hold them too long, they weigh down on you.”

Lynch added, “Just now pointing that we’ve lost some people in the last year and the last few years and it just reminds you how precious this life is and how special this thing that we’re doing is. We can have those disagreements. We can have those conflicts and rivalries and we can not always see eye to eye in business and that’s what makes business better when people feel like it’s real but at the end of the day, you got to remind yourself what’s important.”

Lynch said, “I think so” when asked if there’s a lot of story to be told on TV between her and Charlotte Flair. She continued, “I think that’s one of those things where we can always go back and it’ll always be good because now we haven’t wrestled in [more than] two years. If you see a Becky and Charlotte match, I think anybody is gonna be excited to see what’s gonna happen.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)