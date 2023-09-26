Becky Lynch Set To Appear On Tonight’s Episode Of NXT

WWE will be holding a massive edition of WWE NXT later tonight as WWE NXT Women’s Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch is set to appear on the show to hype up her WWE NXT Women’s Title defense against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules Match at No Mercy.
You can check out the announcement below:
BREAKING: Just days before she defends the NXT Women's Title in an Extreme Rules Match at #NXTNoMercy, we will hear from the champ @BeckyLynchWWE THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/7tULxkSA2g
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 24, 2023