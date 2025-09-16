Bianca Belair Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT Homecoming

By
Matt Boone
-

The lineup for tonight’s WWE NXT Homecoming show continues to grow.

As noted, WWE announced earlier today that “The Glorious” Bobby Roode will be making a special return at tonight’s show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

Additionally, “The EST of WWE” Bianca Belair has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT Homecoming.

For a complete WWE NXT Homecoming preview, click here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR