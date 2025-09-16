Bianca Belair Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT Homecoming

The lineup for tonight’s WWE NXT Homecoming show continues to grow.
As noted, WWE announced earlier today that “The Glorious” Bobby Roode will be making a special return at tonight’s show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.
Additionally, “The EST of WWE” Bianca Belair has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT Homecoming.
For a complete WWE NXT Homecoming preview, click here.
💪 THE EST 💪@BiancaBelairWWE returns to #WWENXT TONIGHT for #NXTHomecoming!
📺 8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/Bdsavjdqfu
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 16, 2025