Bianca Belair Asks Fans Not To Create AI Images Of Her Baby

WWE star Bianca Belair took to her Instagram Stories to urge fans not to create AI-generated images of her unborn child.

Belair wrote, “Yall please don’t start these AI photos of my baby.

Before he’s here, when yall think he’s here, or when he gets here.

Now that I’m in this situation … It’s already freaking me out thinking about the things people will try to do with AI”

Belair announced her pregnancy on the first night of WrestleMania 42 while John Cena was revealing the attendance for the event. She made her own announcement during his speech. Belair has been out of action since WrestleMania 41 due to a finger injury.