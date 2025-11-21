Bianca Belair Signs With CAA Talent Agency

WWE star Bianca Belair has signed with the CAA talent agency for representation, according to Deadline.com.

This agency was previously associated with WWE President Nick Khan, who worked at CAA from 2012 to 2020 as co-head of Television. Belair joins a number of WWE superstars who have recently signed with CAA.

Currently, Belair is out of in-ring action due to a serious finger injury she sustained during this past April’s WrestleMania. She expressed hope last week about returning to the ring soon.

In 2025, several other WWE stars have also signed representation deals, primarily with the Paradigm Talent Agency. These stars include Kelani Jordan, Shiloh Hill, Zelina Vega, Sheamus, CJ Perry, Blake Monroe, and Alexa Bliss.