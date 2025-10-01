Big E Predicts Dominik Mysterio Will Be A WWE World Champion Within Five Years

Pro wrestling veteran Big E appeared on the latest episode of RAW Recap, where he discussed several topics.

He expressed his belief that Dominik Mysterio, the current WWE Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Champion, will become a world champion in WWE within the next five years.

Big E said, “The thought of putting the label ‘future world champion’ on Dominik Mysterio three years ago, four years ago, laughable, I’d laugh you out the building. But now, is this outside the realm of possibility? Not at all… In fact, I would be surprised if Dominik Mysterio doesn’t hold a (WWE) world championship within the next five years.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)