Big Singles Match Announced For MLP’s Northern Rising

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced that Zack Sabre Jr. and Jonathan Gresham will compete in a singles match at the Northern Rising event. This event will take place on Saturday, May 10th, at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (formerly Maple Leaf Gardens) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Tickets for the event are now available at this link.
Two of the greatest technical masters of the sport today. Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion @ZackSabreJr, one of the top stars of @NJPW1972. Former @ringofhonor World Heavyweight Champion @TheJonGresham, "The Octopus". The two men will collide in a chess match for the ages… pic.twitter.com/1qd3VanCVB
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) May 1, 2025