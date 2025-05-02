Big Singles Match Announced For MLP’s Northern Rising

By
James Hetfield
-

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced that Zack Sabre Jr. and Jonathan Gresham will compete in a singles match at the Northern Rising event. This event will take place on Saturday, May 10th, at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (formerly Maple Leaf Gardens) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Tickets for the event are now available at this link.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR