Big Title Match Added To Lineup For WWE NXT No Mercy 2023

You can officially pencil in a new title match for the upcoming WWE NXT premium live event at the end of this month.

NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch kicked off this week’s episode of NXT on USA for an in-ring promo segment, where she was ultimately confronted by former title-holder Tiffany Stratton.

During the segment, Stratton would go on to challenge Lynch for her immediate rematch with the title on-the-line at the upcoming WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 special event scheduled for September 30 in Bakersfield, California.

Later in the show, it was announced that their rematch for the title will be contested in an Extreme Rules match.

Check out the official announcement below