Big Title Match Added To Lineup For WWE NXT No Mercy 2023

You can officially pencil in a new title match for the upcoming WWE NXT premium live event at the end of this month.
NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch kicked off this week’s episode of NXT on USA for an in-ring promo segment, where she was ultimately confronted by former title-holder Tiffany Stratton.
During the segment, Stratton would go on to challenge Lynch for her immediate rematch with the title on-the-line at the upcoming WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 special event scheduled for September 30 in Bakersfield, California.
Later in the show, it was announced that their rematch for the title will be contested in an Extreme Rules match.
Check out the official announcement below, and make sure to join us here on 9/30 for live WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 results coverage.
.@BeckyLynchWWE has got a list of names she'd like to face in NXT, who will step up? 👀#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EtD6HHiFdd
— WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2023
Does @tiffstrattonwwe have a point with @BeckyLynchWWE?#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/TUmQb6LXMs
— WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2023
It's going down!@tiffstrattonwwe and @kianajames_wwe are letting @BeckyLynchWWE know that she is not welcomed in NXT 😳#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/VdmGX8cd1x
— WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2023
IT IS OFFICIAL!@BeckyLynchWWE will defend her #WWENXT Women's Championship against @tiffstrattonwwe at #NXTNoMercy!
Tickets 🎟️: https://t.co/L7aiRwHb6Z pic.twitter.com/KzrC43ut1e
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 20, 2023