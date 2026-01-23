Big Updates For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Montreal

WWE has locked in several new additions for tonight’s live episode of SmackDown, emanating from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Heading into the two-hour blue brand broadcast, the company has announced two new matches along with an additional in-ring segment for the show.

Now confirmed for tonight is an appearance by “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, who is set to speak live ahead of his high-profile showdown with “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

That one should get Montreal buzzing.

In newly announced in-ring action, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill will go one-on-one with Chelsea Green, while Carmelo Hayes is scheduled to defend the WWE United States Championship in the latest edition of his weekly open challenge.

The card was already shaping up to be a loaded one.

Previously announced for tonight’s SmackDown are the following matches and appearances:

* Nathan Frazer vs. Johnny Gargano

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships No. 1 Contenders Match: Nia Jax & Lash Legend vs. Kiana James & Giulia vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

* WWE Tag Team Championships: Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. MFT

* Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest

* AJ Styles to appear

With championship stakes, major names, and a heated road to Saturday Night’s Main Event, SmackDown in Montreal is shaping up to be a must-watch show.