Booker T Addresses Speculation About CM Punk Returning To WWE

On the latest “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T commented on the rumors that CM Punk could be headed to WWE. Booker has been very vocal about Punk in the past, and he didn’t hold back on his latest show. Booker said the following:

“People are speculating that CM Punk will be making his return to the WWE Survivor Series. For me, that’s a hard one to actually believe in. You know me. I’m normally pretty close, pretty accurate when it comes to rumors swirling around out there. This one is something I saw but nobody has really confirmed anything. Nobody has said WWE people have said they are in talks with CM Punk. I think this is a lot of rumor being speculated upon just because Survivor Series is going to be in Chicago and CM Punk is from Chicago. CM Punk showing up at Survivor Series will be, you know, internet buzz, but this is my question. At this point in time right now when everything is going so great, not just from an in-ring perspective and an out of ring perspective as well as far as the company is doing great, what does CM Punk add to WWE right now at this point? What does CM Punk add to WWE? Let’s look at it from this perspective right here. If CM Punk had worked his contract in AEW and it was coming up and CM Punk didn’t sign with AEW and WWE actually got in and got him and boom, I think we would have something, but CM Punk, he didn’t just leave WWE. He got fired from WWE. He didn’t just leave AEW. He got fired with cause from AEW. What value does a person like that bring to your company? I mean, I’m just being honest here. You tell me. People will say, ‘He’s got a lot of people that’s gonna love it. He’s got a lot of fans that are gonna love it.’ Yeah, he’s got a lot of fans, but those fans actually mean nothing when it comes to the big picture because the fans that love him didn’t bump the ratings that much on AEW where it was that much more significant than it was before he actually got there? Am I right or wrong? So can somebody please enlighten me? What is the win in getting CM Punk? I don’t see one.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)