Booker T Believes Ethan Page Has Main Roster Potential Right Now

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed various topics on his Hall of Fame podcast, including the pairing of Ethan Page and Chelsea Green. He noted that he believes Page has main roster potential.

Booker T said, “Ethan and Chelsea definitely bring the entertainment value to the show. Ethan is a guy, he’s got a lot of talent. And I said it from the beginning how much this guy brought to NXT, and how much he made NXT so much better. I was just talking about it last night that this guy that’s got main roster potential, like right now. I really think he fits in, just because he’s smart. He’s such a smart dude.”

On Green:

“Chelsea has come so far from Tough Enough. She really has. And the thing is, she cut her teeth the hard way, man. She didn’t just get the nod. I mean, she went out there and worked her butt off to get to that position to become the first Women’s United States Champion. She worked her butt off to actually get put in that position. So I give her a lot of props. But what they’re doing together, like I say, giving the young guys the rub is pretty awesome.”

