Spoilers: Updated ROH TV Taping Results From 8/30/2025

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Saturday night from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, before Collision.

These matches will air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Here are the spoilers:

– Johnny TV def. Alex Zayne when MxM Collection interfered.

– The Premier Athletes (Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari) def. Spanish Announce Project (Serpentico and Angelico) after Mark Sterling distracted the referee. An unidentified woman then helped the team win.

– AR Fox and The Kingdom def. The Frat House.

– Wheeler Yuta def. John Silver.

– Deonna Purrazzo def. Rachael Ellering in a Pure Wrestling Women’s Championship Tournament Match.

– Trish Adora def. Ashley Vox in a Pure Wrestling Women’s Championship Ttournament Match.

– Lance Archer and Hechicero def. LSG and Beef.

– ROH World Champion Bandido def. Lee Johnson in a ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match. After the match, Blake Christian attacked Bandido and hit him with a Lethal Injection. He then stood over Bandido, holding the ROH World Title. Hologram, The Blue Meanie and Tomohiro Ishii then made the save. Meanie then gave a speech to close out the night.