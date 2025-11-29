ROH Pure Championship Match Rescheduled For Boxing Day Brawl

During this week’s Black Friday special episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced that Shane Taylor Promotions’ reigning ROH Pure Champion, “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty, will defend his title against Komander at next month’s Boxing Day Brawl, rather than at the Final Battle pay-per-view.

Additionally, Khan revealed that Komander will replace RUSH in the ROH World Championship match due to RUSH’s injury.

Bandido, the ROH World Champion, will defend his title against Komander, Hechicero from the Don Callis Family, “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara from La Facción Ingobernable, The Beast Mortos, and Blake Christian in a Survival of the Fittest match at Final Battle.

Meanwhile, Moriarty will face Nigel McGuinness in a 30-Minute Iron Man Match also at Final Battle.

The Pure Championship Match is the first match announced for the Boxing Day Brawl, which will take place on Friday, December 26th.