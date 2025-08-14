Booker T Believes Karrion Kross Will Be A Highly Touted Free Agent

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed various topics, including the departure of WWE talent, on an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

Booker T said, “Karrion Kross and Scarlett seem to have been released from WWE. Their contracts ran out. Ashante Thee Adonis, another one whose contract ran out as well.”

On Adonis:

“Ashante had been with the WWE for six long years. Six long years of getting that paper, baby. Every good thing comes to an end, but I say this could be the beginning for someone like Karrion Kross and Scarlett. This could be the beginning for someone like Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis.”

On Kross and Scarlett’s future:

“That’s the way I say, look at this. Because the world of professional wrestling is very fruitful right now. You can get that paper just about anywhere in the world with this thing that’s going on right now. I think someone like Karrion Kross is going to be a highly touted free agent. Somebody is going to pick him up, I think so.”

