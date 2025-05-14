Booker T Breaks Down The Harsh Truth About WWE Cuts

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in on the recent wave of WWE talent releases, offering his perspective as a seasoned veteran who’s seen many eras come and go. Speaking candidly on a new episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, the six-time world champion called the post-WrestleMania cuts “a standard part of the business” and urged wrestlers to always be prepared for change.

“It didn’t catch me off guard at all,” Booker said of the May 2025 releases. “I’ve been a part of WWE now for a very, very long time, and every year, especially after WrestleMania, a list comes out, and guys get cut… getting released is something that’s been happening since I’ve been in this business at a certain time of the year.”

The former King of the Ring stressed that the wrestling industry is, at its core, a business. “Do you want to be on that list? Of course not, but this is a business, and that’s one thing that you better always keep in the back of your head — that you might be getting let go sooner or later.”

Booker T then revealed that he’s had this mindset for decades, always planning for the day WWE might go in a new direction. “I’m gonna tell you right now. I’ve been planning to get that note for about 20 years,” he said. “I’ve been preparing for what’s next knowing that they’re going to come to me one day and go, ‘Hey, Book, man, we appreciate everything you’ve done here, but we’re going a different route.’”

As for his advice to those who were released — and those still under contract — Booker urged readiness and resilience.

“That’s my advice to these young guys. Hopefully they are preparing for a moment like this, so they’ll be ready just to keep everything moving.”

With the wrestling landscape more open than ever thanks to AEW, TNA, NJPW, and the independent scene, released WWE stars have more opportunities to rebound and rebuild. Booker T’s message is clear: plan ahead, stay prepared, and keep grinding.