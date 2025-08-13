Booker T Calls WWE’s Reduced House Shows A Double-Edged Sword

On his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his thoughts on WWE’s scaled-back live event schedule, acknowledging the positives while warning of potential downsides.

Booker noted that fewer house shows mean more personal time for talent, which he sees as a major benefit.

He said, “Yeah, it’s a double edged sword. It’s good and it’s good and bad in so many different ways. Giving guys and girls a little bit more time off, I think that’s a good thing. Being able to spend a little bit more time with your family, that’s a good thing.”

However, he cautioned that extended time away from the ring could hurt performance levels, “Time off is your worst enemy. That’s what they’re gonna have to balance more than anything.”

Booker referenced a recent comment from a female WWE superstar who expressed concern about not getting enough in-ring reps to be fully prepared for televised matches. “They need more reps because they’re coming out there on television and they’re not prepared to actually go out there and perform at their highest level because they’ve been sitting at home… Preparation is the only look you ever gonna have.”

He also warned that fewer matches could lead to more injuries, as wrestlers won’t have the same ring conditioning they get from frequent performances, “From that perspective, it may hurt them… the injuries are going to rack up when you don’t have as much time in the ring.”

Booker’s comments echo recent sentiments from Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, who both said they would love to see more WWE house shows to help talent stay sharp.

Check out the complete podcast below: