Booker T Comments On Report About Daniel Bryan Signing With AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, there is a report that Daniel Bryan has already signed a contract with AEW.

During his recent podcast, Booker T commented on the report:

“Daniel Bryan has had a great career in WWE, he was making money on the independent circuit, this guy was putting in the work. I’m not going to hate and the thing is WWE shouldn’t hate either. Basketball players go to different teams every year. We saw LeBron James leave Cleveland and say I’m going to South Beach. I understand, I get it, if I was one of those guys I might be thinking the same exact thing.”

“One thing about Daniel Bryan and AEW, he’s going to be able to pretty much write his own ticket, go out and have the matches that he wants to have. Go ahead and create the stories that he wants to create. I always wanted to be able to create and do my own thing as well, I knew I wasn’t going to be able to do that in WWE, that’s why I got Reality of Wrestling. I said I’ll create my own stories, I’ll create my own angles. That’s what guys want to do, they want to be able to do their own thing and AEW has given a lot of these guys a chance to do their own thing.”

Latest News On Daniel Bryan Reportedly Signing With AEW