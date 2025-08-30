Booker T Criticizes AEW Forbidden Door Spot, Says He’ll “Never” Watch AEW

During his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T reacted to the much-talked-about gummy bear spot from the AEW Forbidden Door “Lights Out” Steel Cage main event.

Booker admitted he did not watch the pay-per-view but was told about the moment during his show.

His response was blunt, “I’ve said it before. AEW is trying to change the way people look at professional wrestling. No, I didn’t watch it. That right there is perhaps one of the reasons I would not watch an AEW show. I can honestly sit here and tell you that I’ve never watched an AEW show. I’ve watched bits and pieces. A lot of that has been on the internet. I’ve never sat and watched a show because of stuff like that.”

Instead of AEW, Booker highlighted his recent trip to Broadway to see Hamilton, using the play as an example of the kind of emotional impact he feels wrestling should strive for, “I got a chance to go and see Hamilton on Broadway this weekend and man, what a show. What a show. Those guys went out there and they worked their butts off to bring that thing to life and really make me feel a certain way. At certain points, I almost had a tear come out of my eye—a couple of times, twice. A tear almost came out. I had to hold it back. That’s how I felt about that play when I walked away from it. I will never feel that way walking away from an AEW show. Never. Never in a million years.”

The Forbidden Door cage match featured Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, and others, and the gummy bear spot quickly went viral on social media.

Fans can check out the complete podcast below: