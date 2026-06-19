Booker T Explains Why Roman Reigns Is The Best In Wrestling Today

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed various topics on his Hall of Fame podcast, including why World Heavyweight Champion “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns is currently the best in the wrestling business.

Booker T said, “I think Roman is the best in the business right now. I really do. I know people are talking about El Grande Americano I and II, and how great those guys are as workers. Yeah, they’re some of the best workers we’ve ever seen in this industry, they really truly are. But I’m not looking at Roman Reigns in that same aspect. Roman is — it’s like the air. You can feel it, but you can’t see it, but you know it’s there. You know he’s a star. When he walks out of that curtain he’s a star, and everybody he works with, he makes them bigger stars than they were before they walked into that ring. That’s what I really think about Roman.

On Reigns having wrestling in his DNA:

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“It’s in his DNA, it’s in his blood, but to go out there and bring that performance like he does, over these last five years or so, it’s been incredible what this dude has done inside the middle of that ring. I give him major, major props.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)