Booker T Explains Why Seth Rollins Has Remained Over With WWE Fans For Years

Sometimes just being around for a long time can get fans to connect with you.

That’s Booker T’s opinion, anyways.

The two-time, two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend explained how he feels this is part of the reason why WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins is over with fans.

“Sometimes you win by attrition, by not getting hurt,” Booker said on his Hall Of Fame podcast. “And that’s Seth Rollins. He’s been that guy who has been able to go out there and weather the storm, probably getting hurt all the time, but not getting injured and still being able to go out there and perform and taking the roles that he has and making the best out of those roles. Sometimes, Seth Rollins, he’s done very little on a lot of these shows, but you remember everything about Seth Rollins, and that right there is the mark of a talent for me.”

Booker T continued, “He kept [himself] in the game. Sometimes you got to know when to just take a step back to be able to take that step forward.”

