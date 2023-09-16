Booker T Gives Props To WWE For Using Main Roster Stars On NXT

With Becky Lynch winning the NXT Women’s Championship this past Tuesday, it continued the trend of WWE main roster talent appearing on the weekly NXT on USA show.

During the latest installment of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, Booker T spoke about The Dyad’s departure from WWE, as well as the recent influx of main roster talent appearing on the NXT show every week.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On The Dyad’s WWE departure: “But I just think a few guys over there fit into the system quite well. There are a couple of guys who just exited from the WWE as well, the Dyad. Those guys just, you know, let the contract run out and they’re going to be leaving the company. They may, they may, they may be showing up. You never know. They may be going back to the UK. But Reed and Fowler, those guys were actually, you know, two of my favorites, and I thought they had something good going for them. And it used to be called the Young Grizzled Veterans, I think would be called. But I like those guys and I kind of hate to see them go a little bit. I don’t think it was a problem with those guys or anything like that. Sometimes, you know, sometimes you’re just not feeling it. Sometimes, you want to. Sometimes you want more. You know what I mean? Sometimes you feel like things aren’t happening quickly enough, you know, that’s just that’s the way it is sometimes, you know? I mean, you’re frustrated. Yeah. And you can get frustrated, and you can get frustrated pretty quick. I’ve been in those positions myself before. Just, you know, luckily, I’ve been able to weather the storm and, you know, get through them. But I’ve been in those stagnant spots to where you’re wondering, man, what are they doing with me? I mean, am I going to be doing anything? You know, But if you know, if it’s in the plans, you know, if it’s for you to be in that position, it’ll work out. This business is just so tricky. It’s so fluid and so many guys are jockeying for that position. It’s a monster. So you definitely got to put yourself in position.”

On WWE using main roster talent in NXT: “I like it. I like the main roster mix with NXT. It definitely makes it a big-time feeling being in that arena, watching, you know, guys like Seth Rollins come back, who was a staple in the past for a long time. Seeing the ladies like you know Becky come back who was a staple in there for a long time and then to see that electricity and that energy in the arena for those fans, seeing those guys come back. It has a certain feel because those guys made it. And, you know, we want to be in that position, too, one day. So that’s what’s really, really cool about the nucleus of, you know, the guys coming from the main roster, you know, working on NXT. I love it.”

