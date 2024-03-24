Booker T Looks Back On His Tryouts With American Gladiators

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including his tryouts with American Gladiators.

Booker T said, “American Gladiators, they were coming to town to search for contestants for the gladiators. I thought it was to be one of the gladiators, that’s what I thought. But when I went down and I found out what it was about I was like, ‘Okay.’ I took my son down with me, because I wanted him to see me go through the experience. You know, and it was one of those things [where] win or lose, I needed him to actually see the thrill of victory, the agony of defeat. So for me, that’s what it was all about.”

On how the tryouts itself went:

“But I remember, the first test they wanted us to do was do 50 pushups in 60 seconds on these two fingers

. Just these two, okay. And I got about 40 in me, and that was it. That’s all I mustered up. And I fell out, literally in the first round, I was out. And the thing was, I realized later on that it wasn’t designed for someone like me to win this competition. Because I was a little big, and the gladiators and would have had a little bit tougher time with someone like myself, 220 pounds. So they were looking for guys who were like 175, 180 pounds that they could actually get in there and beat up. But I didn’t realize after, you know, it was all over with.

“But it was a great experience, because I was one of those guys that, I just did not want to look back when I was 40 and say, ‘Man, I wish I had tried that when I had a chance when it came to town.’ I just didn’t want to be one of those guys. That’s why I always tell people about Reality Of Wrestling and fantasy camp when you hear about it, you know, and you always wonder what it was like to be a professional wrestler. Go do it, just try it, you know what I mean? It might be the toughest day of your life. But it may be the most rewarding day of your life at the same time. So for me, it’s just about, you know, seeing if I can do it.”

On his favorite Hall of Fame speech:

“I might be being biased, but I think my wife perhaps had one of the best Hall of Fame speeches in Hall of Fame history, to be honest. Just from a timing and feel, and flow perspective. It was unbelievable, I mean it really was. People talk about my Hall of Fame speech as well. I’ve never gotten a chance to see my Hall of Fame speech. I haven’t seen it yet. But yeah, I will say Sharmell, to be honest.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)