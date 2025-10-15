Booker T Reacts To AJ Styles’ Retirement Plans: “It’s Time To Wrap It Up”

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on the recent revelation that AJ Styles plans to retire from full-time wrestling in 2026, saying he agrees with the decision and believes “it’s time” for the veteran to step away from the ring.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T compared Styles’ situation to his own when deciding to end his in-ring career.

“Okay, you know what? It’s time to wrap it up. It is. It’s time,” Booker T said. “For me, I said 40 was going to be my number. And just like AJ, I probably got to 40 and said, ‘Man, I’m still better than all these suckers’… and I pushed it for five more years.”

Booker praised Styles for his remarkable longevity and conditioning after nearly three decades in the business.

“For him to have lasted this long, props. It’s time to wrap it up, man, and live on the fruits of the labor,” he added. “Seriously, he doesn’t have to do anything ever again.”

He also predicted that Styles will continue to be an influential figure in professional wrestling long after his retirement.

“One thing about AJ Styles, too, he’s one of those carpenters that we’re going to need in this business for many, many years,” Booker said. “So when he retires, he’s still going to have a job doing something in this business, I would imagine, just because he’s one of those great minds that this business definitely can utilize.”

AJ Styles, a two-time WWE Champion, recently announced his plan to retire in 2026. He most recently competed at WWE Crown Jewel, where he lost to John Cena in a highly acclaimed match.