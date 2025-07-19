Booker T Reacts To Goldberg’s Retirement Match Controversy

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in on the ongoing conversation surrounding Bill Goldberg’s retirement match and post-match sendoff at Saturday Night’s Main Event, defending WWE’s handling of the moment and praising Goldberg’s lasting impact on the industry.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker addressed the backlash that emerged after Goldberg expressed disappointment with his post-match promo being cut from the broadcast, noting that the speech was always meant for the live audience in Atlanta.

“I thought the speech was meant for the Georgia fans,” Booker T said. “I thought that would have been more for them than anything. I’m thinking, ‘All those guys, for that ride’… the intimacy with Georgia meant more for Bill Goldberg than the masses.”

Booker emphasized that WWE made the right decision by giving Goldberg a main event spot on such a historic platform, calling it a sendoff “better than a lot of guys get.”

“I couldn’t agree with you more. I think [they] did a great job. I thought it was a great sendoff,” he continued. “For him to actually be headlining something like that, that’s just like a pay-per-view… a lot of guys don’t get a last match.”

Responding to critics who have downplayed Goldberg’s contributions to the wrestling business, Booker passionately defended the former Universal Champion’s place in history.

“I know a lot of people talk down on Goldberg and what he did for the business, but Goldberg brought a lot to the table,” Booker stated. “And for the guys who really don’t understand that, it’s about putting behinds in seats. Goldberg did that in his era.”

He concluded by addressing those who’ve questioned Goldberg’s approach to the business over the years:

“I say this to anyone who was in that same position as Goldberg, and if they came to you and say, ‘Hey, man, we’re gonna give you millions of dollars to go out there and just be you,’ I think you would have done it as well.”

Goldberg’s final match came against Gunther in the main event of Saturday Night’s Main Event, marking the end of his legendary in-ring career. While controversy remains over how the post-match segment was handled on television, support from peers like Booker T continues to solidify Goldberg’s legacy as a major draw and industry icon.