Booker T Responds To Tony Khan Taking Shots At WWE On Social Media

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan took on WWE for John Cena and The Undertaker, attracting less than a million television viewers. Vince McMahon, according to Khan, “has allegedly used his power and influence to shoot a lot of shots.”

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT commentator Booker T addressed Khan’s social media posts on his podcast.

“One guy I try not to dig at is Tony Khan because he’s a guy trying to run a business. But at the same time, I gotta take a dig at this last comment that he made about the NXT rating. He said that it was the first time that John Cena and the Undertaker appeared in front of less than a million people for #WWE and the thing is, he’s got Edge and Christian and all of those guys… So it’s like, when you say stuff like that, you might want to think about it before you say stuff like that. Because Edge was in the main event. Edge was in the main event of that show and they pulled 609 (thousand viewers). The thing is, I’m sure, I’m sure Tony Khan thought that that was going to be a bigger number. I can’t be positive on this but I can imagine that Tony Khan would have thought that AEW Dynamite would have gotten a bigger number.”

“… I don’t know what Tony Khan’s modus operandi is, I don’t know what his fixation on WWE is but I’ve said this once, I’ll say it a thousand times – Tony Khan got a hell of a product, he’s got a hell of a thing going but I really think that just like WCW, they focused on ‘WWE, WWE’, everything they were doing, they were trying to counterprogram every Monday night. ‘What are they doing? What are they doing?’ And I really think that WCW thought themselves right out of the war because they were focused on winning and beating WWE when they had a hell of a product already.”

